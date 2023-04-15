Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,146,000 after buying an additional 693,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.