Ergo (ERG) Trading 44.1% Higher This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Ergo has a total market cap of $141.87 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,379.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00314215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00533799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00431605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,178,234 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

