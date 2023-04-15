ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading 0.9% Higher

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.36. 1,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (AWYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market-cap and liquidity. AWYX was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

