Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Trading Down 0.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

