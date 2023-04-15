Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 97,132 shares changing hands.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

