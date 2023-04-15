Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

IBDS stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

