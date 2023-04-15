Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,945 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
