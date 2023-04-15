Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,945 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.