F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.