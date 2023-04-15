Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 672.7% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 672.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

