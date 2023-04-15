FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 18,220 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,545.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,666 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 2.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLAP opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Terran Orbital Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

