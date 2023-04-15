FAS Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,927 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

