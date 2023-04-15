FAS Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

