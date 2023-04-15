FAS Wealth Partners Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

