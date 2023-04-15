FAS Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,229 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

