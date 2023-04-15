FAS Wealth Partners Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.