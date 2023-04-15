Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

