Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 802.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 722,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 642,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

