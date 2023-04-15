Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.
Fastenal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.
In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Fastenal by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.
