FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 384,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,522,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

FaZe Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Get FaZe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZE. Lewin Nick purchased a new stake in FaZe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter worth approximately $117,351,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FaZe by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FaZe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.