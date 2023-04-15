Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 54.82% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

