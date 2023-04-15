Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, HSBC raised Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

