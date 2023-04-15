Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as low as C$7.46. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 557,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$631.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

