Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $48.98 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

