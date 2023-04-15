Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $34.58 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

