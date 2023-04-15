Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 4.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
