Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

