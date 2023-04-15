Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.
About Fuji Media
