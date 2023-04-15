G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.97

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

G City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.