G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.97

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
G City Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
G City Company Profile
G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.
