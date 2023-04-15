G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,197.17 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.