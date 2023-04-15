Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells $91,698.12 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 51,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $91,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,363 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $4,277.03.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70.

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Galecto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Galecto

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

