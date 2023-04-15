Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). 554,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 302,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.47).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.