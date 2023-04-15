Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.30 billion.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

