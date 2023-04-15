Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.56 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.