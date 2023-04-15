Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7498 per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.