Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.58.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

