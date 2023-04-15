Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $158.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. Globant has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $241.83.

Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

