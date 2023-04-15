Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 1.4%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.20 ($16.52) and last traded at €15.00 ($16.30). Approximately 1,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.80 ($16.09).

Grammer Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

About Grammer

(Get Rating)

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.