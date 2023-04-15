Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

