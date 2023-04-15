Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,287 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 392.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average of $241.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

