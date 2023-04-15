Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFG stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.