Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $251.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

