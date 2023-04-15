Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.