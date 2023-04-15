Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com cut Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.