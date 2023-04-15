Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com cut Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

