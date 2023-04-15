Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Shares Down 26.8%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Rating) was down 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistics parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities; and engages in construction business.

