Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 686,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 216,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 224,135 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 779,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 423,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

