HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.