HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.