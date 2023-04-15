Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

