Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) versus Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Financial Comparison

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.36 $184.53 million $3.72 20.40 Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.42 $19.14 million $0.20 46.25

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 11.47% 5.21% 1.94% Global Medical REIT 12.20% 2.89% 1.23%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

