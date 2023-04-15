H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Down 1.2%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

