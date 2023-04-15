HSBC Lowers Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPDKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Shares of TPDKY opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

