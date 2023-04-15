Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ED opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

